Oladipupo Mourns Oba Adelekan, Alaperu Of Iperu

…Says he was a beacon of hope

The Chairman of the Iperu Mini Stadium Committee, Otunba Denny Oladipupo has joined the sons and daughters of Iperu to mourn the passing and glorious transition of His Royal Highness, Oba Adeleke Adelekan, Idowu- Basibo, the Alaperu of Iperu Akesanland, Ogun State.

Otunba Oladipupo in a Statement issued on Monday also joined the government, families, communities, clubs, friends, and associates in mourning the passage of the great monarch in whose period Iperu town witnessed developmental strides.

In a heartfelt tribute, he described Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo as more than just a royal father but a beacon of hope, mentor, and friend to many. “his life was a testament to the power of compassion and service to humanity. Oladipupo stated.

“Under Oba Adeleke’s leadership, Iperu Akesan flourished as a centre of culture, innovation, and unity. His commitment to education, arts, and the preservation of tradition left an indelible mark on the community. Also, his visionary leadership style inspired residents to dream bigger and strive harder to achieve more.

However, Otunba Oladipupo said the late monarch’s legacy extends beyond his accomplishments; his warmth, wisdom, and unyielding support for his people will be deeply missed.

While is encouragement to the youths, embracing the elders, and nurturing community bonds fostered a strong and vibrant community.”

