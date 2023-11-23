Oladips Updates Instagram Story To Confirm He’s Alive (Video)

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips was declared dead by his management on Tuesday, November 14, after he was rushed down to an undisclosed hospital.

His management made the announcement in a statement issued via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 15, noting that he passed away at about 10: 14 pm.

READ ALSO:

According to his death statement on his Instagram page, the rapper had died following a health issue he had allegedly been battling with for months.

The management wrote: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) – Management.”

However, barely 48 hours after the news of his death, his close friend, Qdot revealed via his Instagram page that Oladips is alive and not dead.

Following the rumours of Oladips being alive, nobody had heard or seen if truly he’s alive or dead.

But in a recent update on Thursday, November 23, Oladips took to his Instagram story for the first time since the news of his passing to post a video of himself.