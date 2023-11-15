Oladips Seeks Fans Prayers Before His Tragic Demise

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips begged fans and friends to pray for him hours before his tragic demise.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 28-year-old rapper died on his way to the hospital on Tuesday, November 14 from an undisclosed illness.

But before his demise, Oladips had taken to his X page to urge his fans for prayers.

He wrote, “I Done Mean To Scare Nobody, But Disciples Please Pray For Me! I Don’t Feel Good.”

A few hours after he made the post, a viral video surfaced online in which Oladips could be seen in a car urging his friends to take him to the hospital in the late hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, while he was being carried to the hospital, his friends who were around him were heard shouting out his name as he reportedly passed out on their way.

Later that same day he was pronounced dead by his management in a post that was made public on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Many of his fans, however, are still shocked by the news of his demise and have taken to the comment page of the late singer to air their grievances;

Reaction trailing his post:

@_YoungstarTMF: “Please don’t forget that you have “disciplines” that love you, stay strong for us and if it’s medical attention you need please don’t hesitate… Praying for you.”

@Shoniyi87: “How come I no c dis tweet yesterday now.. Omo death just wicked anyhow and e go just blind everyone nearer at dat moment sha. chai.”

@HeadboiUae: “Death doesn’t care what good you have going for you. When the time reaches e go come. Rip ola.”

@yungaddyct: “Rip broody.. everyone gon die.. we just pray for long life pray you find your peace! Touched me can’t lie.”

@Tunmise01: “We no Dey ever see these tweets on time, it pops up when it’s all done !!!!! Why why why why !!!! Oluwa oh.”

