Oladips Replies Critics, Says I Almost Lost My Life

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his alleged demise.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 28-year-old rapper had on Thursday taken to his Instagram page to confirm he is alive as he promised to explain his side of the story when he feels better.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday evening, Oladips expressed his frustration at being the subject of ridicule during a difficult time.

In a series of posts shared on his IG stories, Oladips revealed that he had nearly lost his life and expressed disappointment over people mocking and cursing him.

Speaking further, he stated that some individuals had gone as far as using him for comedic skits, adding that he had reported the matter to Allah.

The rapper who visibly looked distressed said, “Almost lost my life yet world people dey use me laugh dey curse me. Some dey even use me do a skit. Okay, I don report una give Allah,”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips gained momentum when the news of his death was aborted by his close friend Qdot, asserting that the singer was still alive.

The controversy escalated at some point when news that the rapper staged his death as a publicity stunt for his new album.

However, a visit on Oladips’ Instagram account on Thursday, indicated that the post announcing his death had been deleted.

He also made a new video which was posted on his Instagram story, showing the rapper enjoying tracks from his recently released album, “Superhero Augbo,” with the caption “Proof of life.”

Addressing the situation in an Instagram live session, the rapper, who looked visibly unwell, expressed gratitude to those who had sent him messages of support.

He stated that he would share his entire side of the story when he felt much better and had the strength to do so.

He said, “Everyone just dey talk their own, at least na me you dey see like this life and direct, shout out to everyone that has been sending me message and everything, right now I’ll just focus on getting better when I have the strength enough or when I’m ready cos I see say everybody just dey talk, talk without knowing what actually happened without hearing from me direct, when I feel like I’m good enough to address everybody I will come online and tell you, people, my side of the story, na wetin I come talk be that.”

