Oladips Knocks Qdot For Announcing He’s Alive

It would be recalled that Oladips was declared dead by his management on Wednesday, November 13, 2023, however, his close associate, Qdot debunked the claims on his Instagram page, announcing that Oladips is not dead.

Days after confirming Oladips was alive, he posted a video on his Instagram story claiming he had been through a lot and would share the details with the public as soon as he felt better.

In a new update, Oladips slams Qdot for debunking his death, more so because they hadn’t had any conversation since the 2nd of January, 2022 but he made it seem like he had just gotten off the phone with him.

Oladips lamented the fact that anything could have happened because he went through a lot. He claimed to have proof and promised to tell the story in full.

He also called out the man who posted that he was eating Turkey and rice, alongside a video of both of them hugging.

According to him, the video was made over two years ago and he would teach the young man a lesson for making it look like he pranked Nigerians about his death.

See the post below: