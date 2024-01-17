Oladips Calls Out Nastyblaq For Using His Name To Make Skits

Nigerian singer, Oladips has taken to her social media page to call out comedian Nastyblaq for using his name and ordeal to make skits after failing to reach out to him when his ‘demise’ was trending since they have been longtime friends.

New Telegraph recalls that last year, the news made rounds that Oladips was supposedly dead. However, it was later found out that he faked his death due to his upcoming song.

In a new update, Nastyblaq used his name and ordeal to make a skit content and, Oladips revealed that during the time his death was trending, he never reached out to him.

READ ALSO:

Oladips stated that he and Nastyblaq had spent several moments together, but didn’t reach out to confirm whether his demise was true or not, despite having his numbers.

He further warned the skitmaker to keep his name and ordeal out of his skits.

Oladips wrote, “@nastyblaq We Were Neighbours, Me g You Done Siddon Eat For The Same Plate, Siddon Play FIFA Together, Your Car Once Had Issue, That It Was My Car You Took Out! You & CrazeClown!!!

“We Even Did A Skit Together One Time! But When The News Of My Death Was Trending, The 1st Thing You Did Was Make A Skit About It, Without Checking My well-being! Yet You Get My Number, You Dey My WhatsApp, TheCuteAbiola & BaeU Wey Dey Leave Far From Me Reached Out,

“But Not You! This Is The 2nd Time You Making A Dead Skit With My Name & Ordeal! BRA KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH AND DEAD SKITS!!! FAKE A.SS BITCH ASS NXGG.A… I!!”

See post below;