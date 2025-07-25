Oladigbolu Urges Moderation Of Religion For Youth Empowerment

Prince Kolade Oladigbolu, a Lagos-based real estate developer, has called for a more thoughtful integration of religious activities within Nigeria’s broader developmental agenda, particularly in addressing youth welfare and economic inclusion.

Sharing his experience while promoting a youth-centred initiative, Oladigbolu said his attempt to lease billboard space along the Lekki-Epe corridor in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, to publicise a hunger alleviation platform for young people was unsuccessful due to long-term bookings by faith-based organisations.

“I reached out to an advertising firm for a campaign aimed at addressing youth hunger, but was informed that the space had already been taken up for a year by a religious organisation,” he explained.

He expressed concern over the high volume of religious event advertisements across major economic zones, stating that this could be better balanced to support other pressing needs.

“While places of worship have the right to promote their events, it’s important to also create room for social initiatives that tackle issues like hunger and unemployment, especially in areas where many artisans and informal workers earn their daily income,” Oladigbolu said.

He noted that spiritual activities, though valuable, should not overshadow efforts to promote self-reliance and productivity.

“In our current situation, we should be encouraging innovation, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

“The country is already blessed with resources, what we need now is practical engagement, not just spiritual expectations,” he said.

Oladigbolu added that many Nigerians have the creative capacity to succeed, and called on faith leaders and public institutions to help promote a culture of empowerment.

“We should aim to complement our faith with action. Religious guidance can coexist with efforts to build skills and create opportunities for the youth,” he stated.

While acknowledging the positive role religion plays in society, Oladigbolu suggested that more emphasis be placed on social development initiatives that provide long-term solutions.

He stressed that today’s youth must be encouraged to embark on paths of self-discovery, exploring their unique talents and converting their potential into productive ventures.

“Every young Nigerian should be supported to find what they are naturally gifted at. Not everyone will be an entrepreneur, but every youth should have a sense of purpose that drives them,” Oladigbolu added.

He also called on corporate institutions and private-sector players to invest in youth empowerment programmes, stressing that the future of the country rests on the shoulders of its young population.

“Companies should not only be focused on profit-making but also on giving back through strategic sponsorships and job-creation schemes targeted at young people,” he said.

Oladigbolu encouraged both government and private institutions to support start-up hubs, creative labs, and vocational initiatives that give young Nigerians a platform to thrive beyond handouts or short-term fixes.

He concluded by saying that building a resilient economy will require a unified approach, where faith, policy, and economic vision work together to equip the next generation with tools to shape their future.