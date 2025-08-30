Oladigbolu Unveils Housing Devt Plans To Boost Growth In Ogombo Community

Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, Managing Director of Royal Colony Homes, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Ogombo in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State with a sustainable housing scheme and a luxury shopping mall, aimed at tackling housing deficits, stimulating commerce, creating jobs, and strengthening local infrastructure.

A member of the Oyo royal family and a former top contender for the Alaafin of Oyo stool, Oladigbolu said the initiative is rooted in dialogue with community leaders and in a conviction that real estate must serve broader social needs.

“We do not see this as a commercial exercise alone,” he explained, adding, “Our objective is to provide dignified, affordable homes that support livelihoods, foster stability and preserve the unique character of Ogombo.”

The scheme, according to him, will combine affordable and mixed-tenure housing with phased delivery to limit displacement pressures on residents, saying, priority will be given to local participation, both in terms of procurement and workforce.

“We will prioritise local labour and training. Apprenticeships and skills programmes will run alongside construction, ensuring the community gains lasting benefits as the homes rise,” he said.

Oladigbolu emphasised that the design will embed sustainability and resilience with the plan featuring flood-conscious layouts, green spaces, and water-harvesting systems, alongside energy-efficient construction methods.

“Environmental resilience and inclusive design are central to this project. We are aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 11: making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable,” he said.

He added that community engagement will be integral to the process, pledging open consultations with traditional institutions, residents and local authorities before any groundbreaking.

“The development must reflect local priorities, from street layouts to communal facilities, not be imposed on the people it is meant to serve,” Oladigbolu stressed.

On financing, he noted that Royal Colony Homes is exploring mixed funding options, including development finance and public-private partnerships, to ensure affordability without compromising quality.

“We will pursue partnerships that balance commercial viability with social impact. Transparency and strict compliance with planning regulations will guide every step,” he affirmed.

According to him, the project will proceed through feasibility studies, environmental and social impact assessments, and statutory planning approvals, which, he said, would make the Ogombo scheme a replicable model.

“All proposals will undergo independent assessments. Our aim is to demonstrate how private developers can deliver projects that are not only profitable but also socially responsive and sustainable,” Oladigbolu said.

“Good development is not measured by the number of houses built but by how many lives are improved. That is the standard we are committed to meeting in Ogombo,” Oladigbolu concluded.

Siyanbola, during a recent visit to the palace of the Ogudu Oshadi of Ogombo Kingdom, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, reaffirmed his commitment, pledging to collaborate closely with the monarch and other community stakeholders to ensure the housing project not only meets modern standards but also aligns with the cultural and developmental aspirations of the people.

Community leaders, reflecting on his last visit, noted that such initiatives could play a vital role in easing Lagos’ housing deficit by spreading growth more equitably across peri-urban communities like Ogombo, while simultaneously opening fresh avenues for residents to participate in the state’s rapidly expanding economy.