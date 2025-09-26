Oladigbolu Joins Bode George In Farewell As Father-In-Law Is Buried

Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu, a direct descendant of two Alaafins of Oyo, joined Chief Ibiyinka Olabode George and the Madedor family in Lagos on Friday to pay his last respects to Engr. Dr Anthony O. Madedor, the 93-year-old patriarch, whose life of service, discipline, and dignity was celebrated at his burial.

Prince Oladigbolu, who described Chief George as a father figure to him, noted that his appearance at the funeral was not only a tribute to the late Madedor but also a gesture of solidarity with Chief George, his father-in-law, and the entire Madedor family.

He added that the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation and prayed for God’s comfort for the family he left behind.

“This is more than a burial; it is the celebration of a man who lived with honour and left behind an enduring legacy,” Oladigbolu stated. “Chief George has been like a father to me, and it is important that I stand with him and his wife at this solemn moment.”

Prince Oladigbolu described the late Engr. Dr Anthony O. Madedor was a man whose long life was marked by integrity, discipline, and service.

He noted that the deceased’s quiet strength and dedication to both family and society would remain an enduring example for generations to follow. “When a man lives to 93 and leaves behind a record of excellence and impact, that is a life to be celebrated,” he remarked.

Offering words of comfort to the George and Madedor families, Oladigbolu said, “At a time like this, we take solace in the rich legacy he has left behind. My prayer is that God grants the entire family strength, peace, and the grace to continue building on the values he stood for.

He added that Madedor’s life should be seen as an example of service and impact. “When you look at the testimonies about him, you see the values of hard work, discipline, and family devotion. These are values worth carrying forward,” the Oyo Prince said.

Oladigbolu explained that occasions like this highlight the importance of unity beyond titles and political affiliations. “It is moments like this that show us the deeper essence of life, that our humanity and the values we share are stronger than anything else,” he reflected.

At Harbour Point, where guests gathered after the funeral rites, Oladigbolu joined family members and friends in honouring the memory of Madedor, blending sober reflection with gratitude for a life well lived.

His words and presence underscored the continuing ties between tradition and leadership, and the need to preserve bonds of respect and friendship across generations.

For Oladigbolu, the farewell was as much about celebrating Madedor’s legacy as it was about reaffirming his personal bond with Chief George, whom he holds in deep regard.

Family, friends, and dignitaries present shared tributes that painted a picture of Madedor as a man of quiet strength, an accomplished professional, and a pillar for those who knew him.

In joining the farewell, Prince Oladigbolu offered not only his respect but also a message of enduring solidarity, standing with the George and Madedor families in a moment that blended sorrow with thanksgiving.

Through his reflections, the Oyo Prince highlighted a truth that resonated across the gathering: that the measure of a life well lived is found in the values it leaves behind.

The ceremonies, which began with a Service of Songs at Peacocks Event Centre, Lekki Phase I, continued with a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere, and concluded with a grand reception at Harbour Point, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island.

Alongside Oladigbolu, several dignitaries honoured the occasion, including PDP chieftain and Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor, Hon Dare Adeleke; former Lagos Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, among others.