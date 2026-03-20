Oladele Praises Ogun West Monarchs’ Consensus Drive

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Kayode Oladele, has commended traditional rulers from Ogun West for their recent strategic engagement with their counterparts in Ijebu and Remoland, describing the move as “a right step in the right direction.”

Oladele gave the commendation on Wednesday while reacting to the highlevel meetings led by the Olu of Ilaro, Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, who also serves as Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas.

The Ogun West monarchs had, on March 17, 2026, held closed-door consultations with the Ijebu and Remo Traditional Councils as part of broader efforts to build consensus and galvanize statewide support ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Describing the initiative as historic and strategic, Oladele said the consultations represent a significant shift from past approaches and demonstrate a growing commitment among stakeholders to unity, collaboration, and purposeful leadership.