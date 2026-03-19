Oladele Praises Ogun West Monarchs’ Consensus Drive, Backs 2027 Guber Consultations

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has commended traditional rulers from Ogun West for their recent strategic engagement with their counterparts in Ijebu and Remoland, describing the move as “a right step in the right direction.”

Oladele gave this commendation on Wednesday while reacting to the high-level meetings led by the Olu of Ilaro, Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, who also serves as Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas.

The Ogun West monarchs had, on March 17, 2026, held closed-door consultations with the Ijebu and Remo Traditional Councils as part of broader efforts to build consensus and galvanise statewide support ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Describing the initiative as historic and strategic, Oladele said the consultations represent a significant shift from past approaches and demonstrate a growing commitment among stakeholders to unity, collaboration, and purposeful leadership.

“This is a commendable and forward-looking initiative by our revered royal fathers. It is indeed a right step in the right direction,” he said.

According to him, the highlight of the engagements lies in the deliberate effort to foster unity across the three senatorial districts of Ogun State and promote a consensus-driven approach toward the 2027 governorship race.

“For the first time in a long while, we are seeing a coordinated and sincere effort to build bridges across different parts of Ogun State. This kind of engagement strengthens mutual understanding and lays the foundation for a more inclusive and widely acceptable leadership process,” he noted.

Oladele further observed that the move could help address the long-standing challenge of multiple aspirants from Ogun West, which has historically weakened the district’s chances in previous governorship contests.

He emphasised that prioritising consensus, competence, credibility, and broad acceptability in selecting a candidate reflects political maturity and a deep sense of responsibility to the people of Ogun State.

“Our royal fathers have once again demonstrated their timeless role as custodians of unity, peace, and progress.

Their intervention at this critical moment will undoubtedly guide political actors toward making decisions that serve the collective interest of the state,” he added

Oladele expressed optimism that the ongoing consultations would yield positive outcomes and position Ogun West more strategically in its quest to produce the next governor of the state.

He urged political leaders and stakeholders across the state to support the initiative and embrace dialogue, unity, and fairness as guiding principles in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

“As we approach another critical electoral cycle, it is important that we place the overall interest of Ogun State above sectional considerations. What the royal fathers have done is to show leadership, and that leadership must be supported by all,” he said.

The former Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) concluded by reaffirming his confidence in the traditional institution as a stabilising force and a catalyst for consensus-building in Ogun State’s evolving political landscape.