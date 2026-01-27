Oladele Hands Over To New FCC Executive Chairman, Omidiran

Former Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, formally handed over the affairs of the Commission to the newly appointed Executive Chairman, Ayo Hulayat Omidiran, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The handover ceremony came a few days after Omidiran was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Thursday. Oladele had served as Acting Chairman since July 2, 2025, following the exit of the immediate past substantive Executive Chairman, Muheeba Farida Dankaka.

In her acceptance remarks, Hon. Omidiran expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and commended Oladele for his leadership during his nearly seven-month tenure.

“I accept this responsibility with a profound sense of honour and commitment. I sincerely appreciate Hon. Kayode Oladele for his dedication, stability, and efforts in steering the Commission over the past almost seven months,” Omidiran said.

She noted that Oladele’s stewardship ensured continuity and institutional balance within the Commission, praising the cooperation and professionalism that characterised the transition process.

Assuring commissioners and management of inclusive leadership, the new Executive Chairman reaffirmed her commitment to transparency, fairness, and national cohesion.

“I look forward to working closely with all commissioners and the management team to strengthen the Commission and effectively deliver on our constitutional mandate,” Omidiran said.

She also recalled her service as a member of the House of Representatives, where she represented Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2019.

Following the handover, Omidiran formally submitted the official handover documents to the Commission’s Verification Committee for review and documentation. She also announced the constitution of various statutory and ad hoc committees aimed at strengthening internal processes and enhancing the Commission’s overall effectiveness.

The event was attended by the Secretary of the Commission, Mohammed Musa, state commissioners, key stakeholders, and members of the media.