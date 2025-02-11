Olabode, Aladeniyi Resume As Bursar, Librarian At Fed Poly, Ile-Oluji

Share

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji has announced the appointment of Mr. Sehinde Ebenezer Olabode; and Mrs. Rachael Fasa Aladeniyi as Bursar and Polytechnic Librarian respectively.

A statement issued by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Protocol and Passages Division, Oluyemi Adebiyi, said the duo emerged as new principal officers of the decade old institution after a rigorous computer-based test and a grueling interview session with the Selection Board.

He noted that the board comprised of the Chairman and other external members of the Governing Council, representatives of Academic Board and members of Congregation.

Also included in the Selection Board were two representative of the Head of Service, two from the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Olabode, who until his appointment was a Chief Accountant with the Bursary Department of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria [ICAN] and a member of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria [CITN], he also has over three decade of insightful experience in the various division of the Bursary.

The new Bursar is steeped in the ethics of the accounting profession having delivered several papers in seminars and workshops, while he has also attended several high profile conferences and workshops, he is also a community leader in his community.

