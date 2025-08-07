Olabimtan Denies Alleged Unification Of Tinubu Campaign Groups In Ondo

Former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Victor Olabimtan, has refuted claims that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed all independent support groups for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to collapse into a single political structure.

In a statement titled “Let the Truth Be Told,” Olabimtan described the reports as a deliberate misrepresentation of the governor’s message at the recent inauguration of the Ondo APC State Caucus.

According to him, the governor only urged all pro-Tinubu groups in the state to align their efforts with the party’s official structure, a standard practice within the All Progressives Congress (APC) at state and national levels.

“I was present at the meeting from start to finish, and at no point did Governor Aiyedatiwa order or even suggest that independent support groups be collapsed into his own political camp,” Olabimtan clarified.

He added that the governor’s message focused on unity, inclusion, and strategic collaboration within the party ahead of future elections.

Olabimtan further explained that Aiyedatiwa, as the leader of the APC in Ondo and the sitting governor, is naturally the patron of all Tinubu-aligned support structures in the state. He emphasized that the governor does not, and cannot, operate a parallel or personalized campaign group for the president.

“This is not peculiar to Ondo State,” Olabimtan noted. “Across the country, campaign groups are expected to work with the party’s structures. Governor Aiyedatiwa only reminded them of this norm.”

He also pointed out the governor’s pledge to support all credible pro-Tinubu groups financially and logistically to ensure a coordinated and effective campaign.

“This gesture unsettled some individuals who perhaps expected a different political calculation,” he said. “The strategic moves by the governor have put to rest all doubts about his loyalty to President Tinubu.”

Olabimtan alleged that the controversy was orchestrated by those uncomfortable with the governor’s rising influence and decisive leadership.

He concluded by calling on APC members and stakeholders to set aside personal interests and embrace unity.

“As the APC leader in Ondo, Governor Aiyedatiwa is best positioned to lead President Tinubu’s re-election campaign in the state. Now is the time for collective effort, united we stand, divided we fall,” he said.