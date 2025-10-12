Ola of Lagos’ Car Dealership Demolished In Lagos

Nigerian luxury car influencer Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as, Ola of Lagos has become the centre of social media discussions after government enforcement officers demolished his car dealership in Lagos during an early morning operation.

A viral Instagram video posted on Sunday showed officials using heavy machinery to tear down structures within the dealership, while shocked onlookers captured the moment on camera.

Although authorities have not confirmed the reason behind the demolition, unverified reports suggest it may be linked to permit or zoning violations as part of a wider enforcement exercise targeting unapproved commercial structures in Lagos State.

The video’s circulation on social media has drawn a flood of reactions. Supporters of Ola condemned the demolition, describing it as unfair and excessive, while others argued that regulatory action is necessary if the property breached legal requirements.

Fans and celebrities have also expressed solidarity online, urging the government to ensure fairness and due process in such actions.

Some legal experts pointed out that if the demolition was carried out without proper notice or court authorization, Ola of Lagos could seek compensation through legal channels.

The incident adds to the growing conversation around urban planning enforcement, property rights, and government accountability in Lagos State.

It also highlights the unique challenges faced by social media entrepreneurs whose businesses straddle both online fame and real-world ventures.

As of press time, Ola of Lagos has remained silent on social media, though his supporters continue to rally behind him with messages of encouragement and calls for justice.