Ola Of Lagos Brags About Having Three Cars

Popular luxury brand influencer and car dealer, Ola of Lagos has subtly bragged about only having just three cars.

Speaking in a street interview with a TikTok interviewer, @king__mitchy, the car dealer who makes most of his money from his sales lamented how much he spends on feeding per month especially as he lives with a lot of his friends.

According to him, he doesn’t calculate the exact cost of feeding to avoid ending up in the hospital.

He admits that Lagos is very expensive and things are no longer as they used to be.

Ola of Lagos said he believes in himself that even if he is not a trillionaire today, his time is coming.

He further advises every young person who is still coming up to keep pushing and remain humble.

