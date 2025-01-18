Ola Aina: The Modern Defender Who Does It All

Share

No doubt, Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has emerged as one of the best defenders in the English Premier League, being at the centre of a rollercoaster ride of Nottingham Forest.

He certainly looks far better than a player who left Chelsea in 20l9 for a sojourn in Italy.

Ola Aina’s rise from a player struggling for opportunities at Chelsea to one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders at Nottingham Forest has been nothing short of extraordinary.

With eight clean sheets, 21 appearances, and two crucial goal-line clearances this season, the Nigeria international has cemented his reputation as a reliable performer in England’s top tier.

The 28-year-old defender, now a mainstay in Nottingham Forest’s lineup, has played a pivotal role in their remarkable transformation.

Forest, who were relegation candidates not too long ago, now sit second in the Premier League table, just two wins behind leaders Liverpool.

Aina’s journey exemplifies resilience, versatility, and determination, qualities that have made him a standout player this season.

Speaking with NBC Sports about the team’s resurgence, Aina revealed the camaraderie within the squad. “We have fun! I think we’re a very energetic group. We take things seriously when needed, but ultimately, we just like to enjoy every moment that we have,” he said, encapsulating the positive atmosphere driving Forest’s success.

Aina’s impact can be seen in the statistics. He has played 1,826 minutes this season, ranking seventh among all Premier League players in-game time. His eight clean sheets place him joint-second in the league, a testament to his defensive reliability. Furthermore, his two goal-line clearances against Liverpool—the first in a stunning 1-0 win at Anfield in 2024 and the second in a 1-1 draw this past week—highlight his impeccable timing and awareness.

These performances have not gone unnoticed. Manchester City, searching for reinforcements amid speculation about Kyle Walker’s potential move to Saudi Arabia, have reportedly shown interest in Aina. With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, the defender is free to negotiate with other clubs.

Manchester City analyst Steven McInerney of Esteemed Kompany described Aina as a prime target. “It feels like a no-brainer for me. His contract is expiring, he’s at his peak, versatile, brilliant going forward, and solid defensively. I know he’s 28, but there’s a minimum of three years there, and he’d be great value,” McInerney remarked.

Indeed, Aina’s market value of €14 million underscores his appeal. It is significantly lower than other defensive targets, such as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, who is valued at €28 million. Moreover, Aina offers greater attacking output, with five goals in 75 Premier League appearances, compared to Robinson’s zero in 120 games.

However, Nottingham Forest are determined to retain their star player. Recognizing his importance to their unexpected title charge, the club is actively working to extend his contract. Aina’s leadership and consistency have been instrumental in Forest’s success, and the team’s performances against Liverpool—taking four points from two matches—underscore their growing stature in the league.

In Forest’s recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the City Ground, Aina was at the heart of a resolute defensive display. Partnering with Murillo, he helped restrict Liverpool to just one shot on target, further showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has acknowledged Aina’s stellar season by including him in the Premier League’s Team of the Season so far. It is a fitting recognition for a player who has risen from Chelsea’s fringes to become one of the league’s standout defenders.

Whether Aina remains at Forest or moves to a bigger club like Manchester City, his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dependable defenders is firmly established. His journey serves as a reminder that persistence and hard work often lead to great rewards. For now, though, Aina is fully focused on Nottingham Forest’s title aspirations. With 12 wins already this season, their dream of a Premier League triumph remains very much alive.

At the core of this dream is Aina—Nigeria’s Mr Reliable—proving that consistency, determination, and a willingness to seize opportunities can make all the difference in football’s most competitive league.

