New Telegraph

May 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ola Aina Set…

Ola Aina Set To Sign New Contract At Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, is close to signing a new contract with Nottingham Forest, even as top clubs like Manchester City continue to show interest.

The 28-year-old full-back has been one of Forest’s standout performers this season in the English Premier League. His recent absence due to a calf injury has been felt deeply, with some believing it cost the team a real shot at finishing in the top four.

Aina’s current contract at the City Ground ends in June, but reports from The Telegraph UK say he has already activated a oneyear extension that will keep him at the club next season.

Talks over a longer deal have been ongoing for months, and a new agreement is expected soon. The former Chelsea and Torino player has been a regular starter under coach Nuno Espirito Santo whenever he’s fit. This season, he has made strong contributions with two goals and an assist in the league.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NSC Begins Plans To Upgrade MKO Stadium Abuja
Read Next

Awoniyi’s Injury ‘Potentially Life-Threatening’ –Expert
Share
Copy Link
×