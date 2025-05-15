Ola Aina Set To Sign New Contract At Nottingham Forest

Share

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, is close to signing a new contract with Nottingham Forest, even as top clubs like Manchester City continue to show interest.

The 28-year-old full-back has been one of Forest’s standout performers this season in the English Premier League. His recent absence due to a calf injury has been felt deeply, with some believing it cost the team a real shot at finishing in the top four.

Aina’s current contract at the City Ground ends in June, but reports from The Telegraph UK say he has already activated a oneyear extension that will keep him at the club next season.

Talks over a longer deal have been ongoing for months, and a new agreement is expected soon. The former Chelsea and Torino player has been a regular starter under coach Nuno Espirito Santo whenever he’s fit. This season, he has made strong contributions with two goals and an assist in the league.

