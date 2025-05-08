Ola Aina, One Of Fastest Players In EPL –Ndidi

Share

Despite enduring a difficult campaign with Leicester City that ended in relegation to the Championship, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has taken a moment to spotlight fellow Nigerian international, Ola Aina, for his outstanding form in the Premier League this season.

Ndidi, reflecting on African players who have stood out, singled out Aina, who currently plies his trade with Nottingham Forest, as one of the most impressive.

He described the fullback as not only incredibly fast but also dependable and easygoing on and off the pitch. “Ola is amazing. He’s one of those players who always brings positive energy,” Ndidi said.

“He’s like a problem solver — not saying he doesn’t have issues of his own, but he just has a way of keeping things light and helping others through his vibes. And honestly, he’s one of the fastest players I’ve seen. He may not look it, but once he starts moving, you’ll know.”

