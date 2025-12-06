Ola Aina: I’m In A ‘Talking Stage’ With Another Footballer’s Girlfriend

S uper Eagles and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has shockingly revealed he is ‘in a talking stage’ with another footballer’s girlfriend.

Aina, 29, was appearing on Channel 4.0’s Savage Kids & Agony Aunties as he sought advice from children and older adults for his ‘dilemma.’

The former Chelsea star said: ‘My dilemma is I’m in a talking stage with another baller’s girl.’ After being asked who the other footballer players for, Aina replied: ‘Can’t disclose that one.’

He later confirmed they were ‘talking’ rather than ‘walking,’ and had been doing so for a few weeks. Both sides of the panel continued to question him, with Aina saying that he ‘knows she likes me back.’

A member of the children’s side then asked him: ‘Has it crossed your mind that she is a bit of a clout chaser, two footballers?’ leaving Aina perplexed before saying he could ‘easily’ take him one on one. ‘I believe she likes me more,’ he said, before advice started heading his way.

The ‘Aunties’ told Aina to ‘own up to the guy’ and ‘be honest.’ One of the children then said: ‘Me personally, I think she’s only there for your money.

You’re a professional footballer, you’re earning bread, plenty more girls will come. She’s on a permanent sin bin off the pitch, red card.’ The two sides then battled it out to give Aina advice and persuade him that he should listen to them.

Aina eventually decided he would go with the Aunties’ advice, with the winners letting out a huge cheer.

The defender has been set to travel to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, but appears to be an injury doubts for the tournament. He last played for Forest on August 31 before picking up a hamstring injury