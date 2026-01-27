‘Ola Aina Back To His Best

Ola Aina is back to top form after injury stopped him from the 2025 AFCON. Former England defender Gary Cahill was full of praise for the Nottingham Forest right back after he delivered the assist for them to take the lead at Brentford on Saturday.

“Good work by Ola Aina, he gets it in well,” Cahill said on Sky Sports TV commentary of the cross by the Super Eagles defender. “I thought he’d just lost his chance, but it’s a good delivery and a great finish.”

The win in London has thus eased Forest’s relegation worries. Ola Aina has been sorely missed by Forest while was sidelined by the injury he suffered on Super Eagles duty in September. Nicolo Savona did well deputising for the Nigerian star, but Forest lost something when it came to the defensive side of things.