Okwuoma Killings: Oborevwori holds closed-door meeting with Tinubu

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday met behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu over the security situation in the Okuoma community following last Thursday’s killing of 17 soldiers and the immediate military offensive in the area.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, the governor said the situation in the area is under control, promising that there would be no more such attacks in the area.

According to him, those responsible for the killings would be tracked and brought to justice.

Asked to comment on the casualty figures following the alleged killing and burning of homes by troops in retaliation for the murder of their colleagues, Oborevwori, however, declined comments, saying it was a security issue.

He said: “You know the happenings in Delta State since the 14th of this month and it is necessary for me to brief the Commander-in-Chief and that’s what I’ve come to do, the full details of what happened.

“People may not have knowledge of what we’re doing since I came on board. Since last year we’ve been enjoying peace in Delta State and we commend all the security agencies. “But an unfortunate thing happened last week that people who don’t know have started talking.

“The two communities in question have been having issues for years and last month, on February 7, they were invited by the state government: the members representing those two local governments, the council chairmen and the leaders of those communities, and they agreed to work together and signed a peace accord.

“When this unfortunate thing happened, it was very sad because Delta State is governed within the tenets of the rule of law and decency.”“So, what happened is not in line with what we’re doing in Delta State because I have promised Deltans that I’m going to be governor for all Deltans and we’ve been enjoying peace and one of my MORE Agenda is that we’ll enhance peace and security, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

“So, I decided to come here to brief Mr. President on all the things we’ve been doing to maintain peace and he has assured me that he’s in support of the peace and we both condemned the killing of the officers and the soldiers because they were there on a peace mission.

“But we know that those who are culpable will be brought the book, but the innocent citizens will not be attacked.”

The governor said he met with security heads in Bomadi but had yet to meet with the community (Okuama) as the place had been deserted.

He said: “When something happens like this, it’s always easy to manage tension. “Yesterday, I was in that local government, I was in Bomadi for a security meeting to get full details and briefing.

“So, some of those issues are security issues that you can’t say publicly, that’s the truth, and we’re managing the situation.

“The issue of whether a place has been burned down or people have been killed, it has happened.”