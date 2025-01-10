Okwukwu Emerges President-General Of Ohanaeze

Share

A Nigerian lawyer and former Secretary-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. Chief Uche Okwukwu has been announced as the duly elected President-General of the organisation.

New Telegraph had on January 5 reported that a factional body of Ohaneze Ndigbo had announced Chief Dr. Jackson Omenazu, another Ikwerre man, as President.

However, the majority of Ohaneze Ndigbo members rejected the January 5 election, declaring today as the authentic date for electing the new leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

On Friday, January 10, Chief. Okwukwu emerged as the President General making him the first Ikwerre man to hold the esteemed position in the history of the organisation.

Bar. Okwukwu’s emergence is seen not only as a significant milestone for the Ikwerre people but also as a step toward unifying Ndigbo worldwide.

His leadership is expected to address lingering divisions, especially concerning the Ikwerre people, who registered as a separate ethnic group in Nigeria after the civil war, citing alleged maltreatment by the Igbo hinterland during that period.

Over the years, many Ikwerre people have agitated for the reintegration of Ikwere into the Igbo nation, emphasizing their historical and cultural ties.

With Bar. Uche Okwukwu at the helm of Ohaneze Ndigbo, this election is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering unity among Ndigbo globally, especially for those in the South-South region and the northern parts of Nigeria.

This development marks a turning point in the leadership history of Ohaneze Ndigbo, with high hopes that his tenure will strengthen the bonds among all Igbo-speaking communities and solidify their shared identity as one people.

