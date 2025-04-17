Okwoju Wins Africa Re Tourney For CEO

Share

The second edition of the Africa Re tournament for CEOs came to a thrilling end at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Friday with Tony Okwoju emerging winner.

To come top in the keenly contested encounter, Okwoju polled a total of 39-stableford points winning by 1 point. Playing off handicap 16, Uche Okugo ended his round with 38-stableford points to duck in the second position while Olayinka Olafimihan with 36-stableford points completed the top-3 in the men’s Net category.

Uche Ubakama won in the net category for Ladies with a score of 38-stableford points; Pat Ozoemene with 36-stableford points came second while Yetunde Ojo came third.

Stanbic IBTC won the Team Event with 65 points, leaving Guinea Insurance with 64 points in second position. Consolidated Hallmark came third with 63-stableford points.

Okwoju, who stole the show in the tournament described the game as very competitive, while saying the idea of using the tournament as a bonding tool among CEOs has been largely achieved.

“This is a very interesting tournament and I must commend the sponsors and organizers for a job well done. And I pray they sustained this initiative”, Okwoju said.

