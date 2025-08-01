Okwaraji U-16 Football Tournament: House Committee On Sports Pledges Support

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports have thrown their weight behind the forthcoming maiden Sam Okwaraji National U-16 football championship for secondary schools in the country.

‎‎The committee made the pledge recently when they received members of the organising committee of the championship at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

‎‎Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the committee, Hon Kabiru Amadu, in company of his Deputy, Hon Mohammed Buba Jajere, and a member of the committee Hon Adamu Hashimu, commended them for taking the initiative of immortalizing the former Super Eagles player who died in active service for the country, promising that his committee will give them all the necessary support towards ensuring they organize a seamless competition.

‎Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation who also doubles as the Secretary of Samuel Okwaraji Foundation, Chidozie Achonwa, said they visited to seek the support of the committee for the tournament which he said will not only help in grassroots football development but create good relationship amongst the participants from various states of the Federation.

The Sam Okwaraji memorial tournament will kick off in August with zonal competitions in all the six geopolitical zones of the country and at the end of the day, two teams will qualify from each zone for a round robin game.