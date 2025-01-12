Okwara tasks FG on robust ease of doing business policy

Share

A Lagos-based educationist, computer expert, Chief Livinus Okwara has called on the federal government to develop a robust ease of doing business policy that will boost industrial growth.

He added that Africans would face a huge challenge when American President- elect, Donald Trump’s administration takes off on January 20.

Chief Okpara, who said this in an interview in Lagos over the weekend, said: “ Africans, particularly the Black World, face a huge immigration challenge. Trump has warned that he would tighten his country’s immigration laws and expel millions of those living in that country without valid papers.

“So, Nigeria, Africa, Central America and other countries that would be affected will face a huge challenge when the policy takes off. However, in anticipation of the draconian policy, I would like to advocate that Nigeria should move faster and come up with a Dual Citizenship’s policy for those who might be victims of the policy.

“By Dual Citizenship, I mean Black Americans and other nationals who would be affected, would be issued Dual Citizenship by their countries. This means that they will have the unique opportunity of owing American and Nigerian passports, with its accompanying benefits.

The policy would enable the immigrants to live and work freely in the country of their choice, including Nigeria. They will have the advantage of investing in the economies of African countries as well as take up employment opportunities in all sectors of the economy, if they so desire. They will also be guaranteed equal partnership in their countries of residence.”

Also, Okwara called on the three – tiers of government to sit up and develop their vast human and natural resources as well as abundant agricultural, oil and gas, solid minerals and water resources to accommodate the expected influx of the skill of Nigerians and other non- Nigerians.

He envisaged that the immigrants will definitely come with their potential skills in technology, entertainment, property development, entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, AI; among several other areas of human endeavours.”

Further, he said that there would be level playing ground for all businesses. However, the local initiatives will be protected by old and new laws to enable them to remain in business.

“The indigenous operators, including small and medium enterprises, SMEs, would also understudy them to thrive well.

In fact, that brings the Ease of Doing Business issue to the front burner of business and corporate operations in Nigeria. We must adopt a robust policy of ease of doing business to assist the immigrants and the local businesses to grow. We must be transparent in policy formation and execution, while avoiding the cankerworm called corruption from taking any further root in the country.

Note also that Nigeria and all other African countries stand to gain from this cultural diffusion, businesses, and skills from America.

