Okusanya Opens Up On Marriage Struggles

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya has revealed that she has never dated a guy who didn’t want to marry her, adding that all her relationships have always had marriage intent.

According to her, none of her exes has ever broken up with her, saying she has always been the one to break up in the relationship and it’s always on the verge of marriage.

Speaking further, she said she wasn’t proud of her actions, stressing that she broke up with her fiancés because she was scared of marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Debbie Shokoya, Okusanya said, “Nobody has ever broken up with me, I broke up with all my exes. I’m not proud of it.

“The three relationships were all closed to marriage when I broke up with all of them. I was scared of marriage at that time. I have never dated a guy that didn’t want to marry me.”