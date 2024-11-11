Okupe Denies Claims Of Predicting Tinubu’s Defeat In 2027

Share

Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council has debunked reports suggesting he said President Bola Tinubu would face defeat in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released on Monday, Okupe asserted that his remarks had been distorted by mischief-makers aiming to mislead the public.

Okupe clarified that he has unwavering support for President Tinubu and believes in his ability to improve Nigeria’s situation.

He emphasized that the current challenges are not of Tinubu’s making.

Reports had falsely quoted Okupe as saying that a northern-backed ticket featuring ex-President Goodluck Jonathan or a combined Atiku Abubakar-Peter Obi ticket would mean “Game Over” for Tinubu.

Okupe explained that his original comment was directed at what he termed “pseudo politicians” who assume such a ticket would be formidable against President Tinubu.

He further warned them that their expectations would be disappointed.

Also, he condemned the misrepresentation as an attempt to spread disinformation and reiterated his commitment to supporting the current administration and advocating for Nigeria’s development.

Okupe expressed hope that his clarification would dispel any misconceptions caused by erroneous media reports.

