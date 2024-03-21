Okuoma Killings: Slain Soldiers Will Be Given Befitting Burial – Tinubu

Following the gruesome murder of no fewer than 17 soldiers in Okuoma Community, Delta State, President Bola Tinubu has promised to immortalise every military personnel who died last Thursday, March 13.

Speaking at the state house on Wednesday, President Tinubu also disclosed that the slain officers will get national honours and a respectable funeral.

The President who promised that the sacrifices made by the slain heroes would never be in vain offered his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

New Telegraph recalls that while on a peacekeeping assignment in Delta State, roughly 17 military troops lost their lives. This incident has been widely criticised from a number of sources.

READ ALSO:

“‘In responding to distress calls, they met the end of their lives in a savage manner. Let us work to sympathize and symbolize the fact that they are worth the sacrifices they have made for Nigeria.

”We salute all our men and women in uniform, and we sympathize with them. I will soon make further pronouncements, but they must have a befitting burial and national honours,” Tinubu said.