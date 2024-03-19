Okuoma Killing: Tinubu, Oborevwori In Closed-Door Meeting

Following the gruesome murder of 16 soldiers in the Okuoma community Local Government Area of Delta State, the Governor of the State, Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday meet with President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock to brief him on the incident.

Briefing State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu, Oborevwori assured that the situation is under control, noting that there will be no more further attacks.

The governor declined to confirm the report of reprisal attacks allegedly carried out by the military and the number of casualties, saying that being a security issue there are certain things he cannot say in the public.

READ ALSO:

He said that he met with the security heads in Bomadi on Monday but has been unable to meet with the community involved because the place of the incident is completely deserted.

Details later…