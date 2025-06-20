Share

Members of the Ukhomuyio Community, Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, on Friday, protested planned installation of Michael Sado as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

The protesters said the selection of Sado was in violation of Declaration of the Customary Law regulating succession to the traditional title of Okuokpellagbe.

They said Sado was picked by a group who has no legal recognition in the Declaration.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Obodeanokpella of Okpella, Chief Charles Adogah, said the Declaration vested the power of nominating the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella on the component branch of the appropriate ruling house superintendent by the village head.

Adogah stated that it was sad that Governor Monday Okpebholo endorsed a different script that was not approved by constitutionally recognised kingmakers.

He said many of the community elders have been harrased, arrested and detained for speaking against the selection of Okuokpellagbe.

He appealed to Governor Okpebholo to suspend what he termed unlawful coronation of Sado as well as cancellation of the flawed process that led to his appointment.

He said Komunio village of the Oteku ruling house be allowed, without interference, to carry out its traditional and lawful responsibility of selecting a candidate to the exalted throne of Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

According to him, “The selection process proceeds strictly in line with the Declaration of Customary Law regulating the selection.

“All arrests and harassment of peaceful innocent community members should cease immediately and those arrested be released unconditionally without delay.

“Your Excellency, your kinsman, Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli, is remembered with reverence and pride in Okpella. We pray that your name, too, will be etched not in controversy, but in honor. Let your legacy be one of justice, not of injustice dressed in political convenience.

“To all Okpella sons and daughters, we say remain calm, but resolute. Remain peaceful, but firm. Our culture, our voice, and our heritage must not be silenced.”

Edo Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lucky Eseigbe, said the protest against the installation was ‘too late.’

Eseigbe stated that the Governor approved Sado’s selection being the nominee from the community.

He urged the aggrieved Ukhomuyio Community members to seek legal action.

