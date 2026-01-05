Okunuga: Nigeria Offers Significant Opportunities For Renewable Energy Growth

Group Head, Renewable Energy and Sustainability Finance, Sterling Bank, Mr. Oluwaseyi Okunuga, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on renewable energy adoption and other issues

What are the major challenges facing the adoption of renewable energy in Nigeria, and how is Sterling Bank addressing them?

The major challenges we face in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector include high upfront capital costs, technical capacity gaps, and regulatory uncertainty. Many businesses and communities lack the financial resources to cover the initial costs of renewable energy projects, despite the long-term benefits being clear.

Also, technical expertise is still lacking, which can lead to poor system designs and suboptimal performance. Regulatory ambiguities, especially around tariffs, licensing, and off-take structures, make it difficult to structure bankable deals.

At Sterling Bank, we are addressing these challenges by offering tailored financing structures that ease the burden of upfront costs, such as longer tenors and Power-as-aService models, where customers can pay over time.

We also provide financial and technical advisory services to ensure that projects are properly structured and bankable. Beyond individual projects, we are actively engaging in policy dialogues to help shape regulations that make renewable energy more attractive and scalable for all market participants.

How effective have existing policies, such as the Renewable Energy Master Plan, been in promoting renewable energy development?

Nigeria has made notable progress, particularly with the new Electricity Act, which decentralizes regulation and gives states a larger role in the power sector. While this is a step in the right direction, there are still critical areas for improvement.

Tariffs need to be decentralised and flexible, reflecting local realities while protecting vulnerable consumers. We should also encourage cost-reflective pricing, which would send the right signals for efficient energy consumption and incentivise investments in the sector.

Furthermore, we need streamlined regulations for mini-grids, embedded generation, and other distributed energy solutions. By reducing regulatory overlaps and clarifying responsibilities, we can create a more predictable framework that will increase investor confidence and help scale renewable energy projects.

What opportunities do you see for renewable energy growth in Nigeria, and how can they be harnessed?

Nigeria offers significant opportunities for renewable energy growth due to the stark gap between power demand and supply. With the country generating around 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power and countries like South Africa generating over 40,000 MW, there is immense room for renewables to fill this gap.

Renewable energy can replace expensive and polluting diesel generators, bringing cost savings, cleaner air, and more predictable energy spending for commercial, industrial, and institutional users.

Furthermore, through mini-grids and solar home systems, we can bring reliable power to underserved and unserved communities. By diversifying Nigeria’s energy portfolio, we reduce vulnerability to fuel price fluctuations and increase system resilience.

The sector can also drive economic growth through job creation, local manufacturing, technical services, and value-chain opportunities. To unlock these opportunities, Nigeria needs targeted policies, consistent capital injection, public-private partnerships, and impactful capacity building initiatives across the sector.

How can Nigeria attract investment and financing for renewable energy projects?

To unlock greater investment in renewable energy, Nigeria must focus on three key areas. First, project quality and bankability are crucial. Developers need stronger technical support to conduct thorough feasibility studies, build credible financial models, and establish governance structures.

Second, policy clarity and regulatory stability are vital. Investors need a clear, consistent, and predictable regulatory framework to feel confident committing long-term capital.

Lastly, risk mitigation mechanisms must be in place. This includes sensible risk-sharing approaches, judicial backing so that contracts are enforced, and ensuring safety at project sites to protect people and assets. By creating a transparent, structured market with well-implemented policies, Nigeria can attract both local and international investment in renewable energy.

What is Sterling Bank’s vision for renewable energy in Nigeria, and how does it align with the country’s energy transition goals?

Sterling Bank’s vision for renewable energy is deeply embedded in our strategic focus on the HEART (Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation) sectors. These sectors, we believe, are central to improving the quality of life and fostering sustainable development across Nigeria.

Our goal is to transition renewable energy from the margins to the mainstream of Nigeria’s power system, making clean, reliable, and affordable power an everyday reality for households, businesses, and communities nationwide.

Currently, renewables represent a small portion of Nigeria’s energy mix, with natural gas doing most of the heavy lifting. We are committed to changing this by significantly increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix, using innovative, longterm, and affordable financing solutions that make

clean energy projects scalable and viable. This vision is in full alignment with Nigeria’s energy transition agenda and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Practically, this means reducing the country's reliance on diesel and other heavy fuels, expanding access to clean power for underserved communities, and supporting a just energy transition, where every Nigerian has access to at least one sustainable energy source, whether from the grid, solar, mini-grids, or other renewable solutions.

Why is Sterling Bank venturing into renewable energy now?

The timing is right for us to deepen our involvement in renewable energy because Nigeria is at a critical juncture. We are facing persistent power deficits, rising diesel costs, and increasing pressure to decarbonise. At the same time, renewable technologies are becoming more affordable, and the policy environment is becoming increasingly supportive.

By stepping in now with structured, easy-to-access financing solutions, we are helping to remove the biggest barrier to renewable energy adoption, which is the high upfront cost. If we achieve this, and educate the populace adequately, we believe more Nigerians will start to transition from unreliable and expensive power sources to cleaner, more sustainable alternatives.

How does the Bank plan to increase its renewable energy portfolio in the next 3-5 years?

Over the next 3-5 years, we plan to significantly scale up our renewable energy portfolio in practical and impactful ways. We are focusing on developing more innovative projects, such as mini-grids, microgrids, captive solutions for commercial and industrial customers, and embedded generation systems.

We also plan to expand Power-as-a-Service and Cooling-as-a- Service models, where customers pay only for the energy they use, without the burden of owning or managing power assets.

Additionally, we will continue supporting local supply chains by providing distributorship and inventory finance to solar and clean energy OEMs and EPCs, helping them bring in and stock the necessary equipment.

We will unlock value from carbon markets by structuring projects that generate carbon credits and create additional revenue streams with the support of the government.

Furthermore, the Bank will also be mobilising more concessionary and blended finance to ensure renewable projects can access long-term, appropriately priced funding. The ultimate goal for us is to make it easier, cheaper, and more sustainable for clean energy solutions to scale across Nigeria.

How does Sterling Bank’s renewable energy strategy align with global climate goals and Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)?

Sterling Bank’s renewable energy strategy is designed to make clean energy more accessible and affordable by structuring financing that works for both developers and end-users. This directly supports global climate goals, as well as Nigeria’s NDC commitments.

Specifically, we back projects that contribute to Nigeria’s “30:30:30” target. In essence, 30 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity by 2030, with 30% coming from renewables.

We also finance developers involved in government-led initiatives, including those by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), which focus on providing reliable power to underserved communities.

Moreover, we invest in clean transport through our Special Purpose Vehicle, Qoray, which is promoting electric mobility through e-tricycles, electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure.

Quoray’s efforts have led to an increasing adoption of clean energy solutions across the country and we are proud about the strides being made across states that would traditionally be perceived as slow adopters. Through these efforts, we are positioning ourselves as a key partner in driving a just and inclusive energy transition in Nigeria.

What specific renewable energy projects has Sterling Bank financed, and what is the bank’s target for renewable energy financing?

Sterling Bank has already financed several key renewable energy projects, underscoring our commitment to the sector. These include solarising our head office in Lagos with a 950 kWp solar PV system, a 2.18 MWh battery storage system, and developing a 450 kWp solar carport at our car park.

We have also deployed solar solutions across several branches, boosting power reliability and reducing diesel use. As stated earlier, through Qoray, we are supporting the rollout of electric tricycles, vehicles, and charging stations across Nigeria.

Moreover, we have financed over 20 MW of green energy projects across the country, with many more in the pipeline. Our goal is to steadily increase the share of renewable energy in our overall loan and investment portfolio, offering flexible financing structures to support the long- term, sustainable growth of the sector.

What is your message to Nigerians about adopting renewable energy, and how can other banks and organisations support access to green energy?

I always urge those I interact with to look beyond the initial cost and focus on the long-term value of renewable energy. Clean energy solutions can significantly reduce your long-term energy spend, improve reliability, and protect you from rising fuel prices and supply disruptions.

To other financial institutions and organisations looking to advance renewable energy adoption, I encourage deeper collaboration.

By sharing knowledge, co-financing projects, and supporting policy reforms, we can accelerate green energy adoption, attract more investment, and ensure that Nigeria’s energy transition benefits the entire economy. Working together, we can build a more sustainable future for Nigeria.

Could you expatiate on the bank’s HEART?

Nigeria’s biggest challenges – in health, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation – are where its greatest opportunities lie. Sterling Bank chose to focus where it matters most, helping to restore the nation’s vital signs one heartbeat at a time.

Sterling Bank drives real change by investing in the HEART sectors: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation, creating real impact through community partnerships and sustainable solutions. The followings are the statistics as of December 19, 2025.

On Health, the bank is delivering life-saving healthcare by deploying 300 Ilera Eko smart health booths for diagnostics (with 50 live), utilizing drones for delivering over 150,000 vials of medical supplies, financing crucial facilities like the N1.2 billion Agbor Maternity Centre (achieving 720 safe deliveries YTD), and supporting 10,000 medics through the N1 billion Health Workers’ Fund.

Our efforts have provided 1.9 million additional Nigerians with primary care access. More Nigerians are benefiting from our health investments. There are more citizens with Primary Care Access as we are expanding first-level healthcare reach, bringing quality medical attention within 30 minutes for more Nigerians.

In addition about 10,000 medics have been supported via Health Workers’ Fund that are equipped with PPE and stipends from a N1 Billion fund, safeguarding our frontline heroes during health crises.

There have been more than 150,000 medical deliveries via drones, ensuring life-saving blood and vaccine vials reach remote areas within minutes through strategic Zipline partnerships On education, we are building Nigeria’s future today.

We have channelled significant resources more ₦ 10 billion into loans, infrastructure, and innovative solutions for schools, educators, and students. About 5,812 children had been kept in Class via EduBanc. This has enabled continuous learning by providing families with flexible payment solutions for tuition and educational expenses.

We have also trained and connected 600 school leaders and empowered educational heads across 12 cities with financial literacy and leadership skills via the School Leaders Academy. More than 850 software engineers have been trained/financed and we are building a pipeline of tech talent for Nigeria’s future through strategic partnerships and financing for aspiring developers.

Agriculture is also key in our investments. We have feeding the continent programme. The total investment of the bank in agriculture in the last 5 years is over N 500 billion. We also have a significant commitment to enhancing food security and empowering farmers across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

No fewer than 25,000 farmers have been financed via SWAYAgFin in which we are disbursing ₦14.43 billion to support smallholders, with a strong focus on women (43%) and youth (70%) There is also over N3 billion Commodity Value Traded on SABEX, revolutionizing agricultural trade with Nigeria’s first blockchain commodity exchange, ensuring fair pricing and reduced post-harvest losses.

More than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, boosting employment and livelihoods through extensive support and investment across the agricultural sector.

On Renewable Energy, we have Powering Africa programme. N15 bn have been disbursed in RE Investments (Corporate), accelerating large-scale adoption of sustainable energy solutions by providing tailored finance to businesses.

The banks also has Nigeria’s 1st fully Solar-powered Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Swap Station as we are pioneering sustainable infrastructure for electric mobility, ensuring seamless operations for EV users. 3.58 MW have been generated via Imperium Solar Solutions, powering 174 homes and 218 businesses with clean energy through N2.83 billion in financed solar solutions.

We have achieved 19,282 tCO2e emissions avoided annually, contributing to a greener Nigeria by financing projects that significantly reduce carbon footprints. On transportation, our Moving Africa Forward programme has been tremendously impactful.

1,157 Electric Vehicles have been deployed, introducing cleaner and more efficient transport with 1,120 e-tricycles and 37 fourwheelers on Nigerian roads.

Also 10 EV Charge stations have been deployed, building critical infrastructure with 5 stations operational in Lagos (Opebi, Ilupeju, Ikoyi, Adeola Odeku, Marina), including DC fast chargers.

There is also 8,032.3 MT, CO2 Carbon Savings (Kano Project) which is demonstrating significant environmental impact through the deployment of e-tricycles in Kano. 347 Km have been achieved for the longest e-trike journey in 12 hours, (Guiness World Record) showcasing the endurance of our EV technology.