Okunnu Cries Out Over Continuous Fuel Hike

Nollywood actor Wale Akorede, popularly known as Okunnu, has taken to his social media page to voice his worry over the recent spike in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as fuel in Nigeria.

In a video shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, Okunnu emphasised the abrupt increase in petrol prices from N1,240 to N1,340 per litre, asking if the government or the people are to blame for the difficulties .

The actor stressed that Nigeria, being an oil-producing nation, ought to result in lower fuel costs, noting that prices in other oil-producing countries are more economical.

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“Today is the 22nd of March, 2026. As of yesterday, which was the 21st, petrol was ₦1,240 per litre. Today, which is Sunday, petrol is now ₦1,340 per litre. Is it the government that increased it or we, Nigerians?.

“We have our own crude oil, so why is fuel expensive? Other countries have fuel too, but theirs isn’t expensive. We are the ones responsible for this hardship,” he said.

Okunnu also raised concerns about the impact on low-income earners, citing the struggles of those who cannot afford basic needs and how the price hike could worsen their situation.

“What of those who cannot afford basic needs? Bikemen? What will be their current situation because things will become expensive now, plus their low income?” he added.