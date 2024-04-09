Okun Ajah Residents Task Lagos Assembly On Deviation Of Coastal Road Alignment, Demolition

Worried by the alleged deviation off the mapped-out corridor of the proposed coastal road along the Okun Ajah axis of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the community residents have besieged Lagos State House of Assembly to help review the situation and save their structures from likely demolition.

The protesting residents were of the view that some underhand deals were in top gear to compromise the blueprint of the real plan for the said road development.

Some of the placards raised by the protesters have inscriptions boldly written to drive home their point.

“Okun Ajah field staff are not following the original right of way. Okun Ajah coastal road, we need a stakeholder meeting. Okun Ajah coastal road FMk, MMPP and UD follow due process,” the placards read.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest Mr.Musiliu Ologunro who led the group of affected residents cited the fact that the deviation was actually spotted from the Owonikoko area of Okun Ajah a development he claims negates the initial template envisioned by the Governor of Lagos now President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have a survey plan of our area as well as the documents which were duly issued by the government to us, they were coming from Ahmadu Bello up straight to Lafiaji to Alpha Beach till when to Okun Ajah. The deviation started from Owonikoko, we are saying no to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“We learnt they have been compromised by some individuals, all we want is that they should follow the blueprint of Asiwaju, no to divert coastal road”.

Another stakeholder Mr. Saheed Olukosi was quick to add that they are against the twist of the initial plan by the physical planning ministry, in his view he claimed the roads were diverted to areas where they already have C of O from the governor indicating consent, as well as the survey plan.

“We are pleading with Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, President Tinubu and the Assembly to help us do something about it and those who collected money should return it, they don’t have consent.

Mrs. Helen Aigbe a resident of the area also added that coastal road alignment handlers should not deviate but follow the available plan as duly gazzeted.

Mrs.Omotope Isiaq said: The marks are there. Now they have deviated without reason adduced for it, as well there was no engagement with us”

On residents already erected structures, they had confirmed from the State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development whether they were on coastal roads and that they were told that the layout was not on coastal roads.

According to a petition by the protesters titled “Lagos State Ministry Of Physical Planning and Lagos State Surveyor-General and Federal Ministry Of Works Deviating From Gazetted Road Alignment” submitted to the House of Assembly, the protesters said that their houses had been marked as being obstructive to right-of-way, insisting that it was not.”

The petition further stated, “We are aware of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s decision to construct a Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and a series of Alignment Verification have commenced.”

Continuing, the petitioners informed the lawmakers that “Okun Ajah community specifically has preserved the portion of alignment gazetted in the survey attached to the Certificate of Occupancy prepared and signed by the Lagos State Surveyor-General, while the alignment has been marked by Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development since 2006/2013, respectfully.

“However, the official of the Lagos State Government stormed the community and started marking houses that were not on the alignment, in this regard the original alignment is what has been maintained right from the starting point which is Ahmadu Bello Way to Coplage Estate which is what is expected to be maintained all through the exercise.

“We hereby appeal to the Lagos State Government, the Lagos State Governor and the Lagos State House of Assembly that those that deliberately built on the right of way cannot eat their cake and have it,” the petition concluded.

Hon. Desmond Elliot, who received the protesters on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa assured the protesters that their petition would be communicated to the leadership of the House for further deliberations.

Hon. Rasheed Shabi, who also addressed the protesters, urged them to submit a clean copy of the petition, assuring that the House would get back to them in due course.