Okumagba Congratulates Keyamo On Ministerial Nomination

Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in the state, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated Barrister Festus Keyamo (SAN) on his appointment as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Olorogun Okumagba said Barrister Keyamo’s nomination as Minister in President Tinubu’s cabinet was highly deserved, given his reputation as a technocrat and one of the APC’s most committed leaders.

He characterised Keyamo as a candid individual, a brother, and a friend who will add enthusiasm and determination to the swift implementation of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” Agenda.

He said, “Olorogun Keyamo’s nomination is indeed well-deserved given his background as an accomplished lawyer and Senior Advocate, his record of public service in law and human rights advocacy.”

READ ALSO:

“I am hopeful that Keyamo will bring all these and more to bear on his office after his confirmation and swearing-in.

“His work as Spokesperson of our Party’s 2023 Presidential Campaign Council shows his commitment to our party and our President and his faith in the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda of President Tinubu.”

Olorogun Okumagba also thanked the other nominees for the federal cabinet, encouraging them to prioritise the nation and the people’s interests if they are confirmed by the Senate.