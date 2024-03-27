Okuama: Soldiers Invaded My Country Home, Father’s Compound – Clark

In a desperate search for the killers of 17 soldiers in Okuama, troops of the Nigerian Army have invaded the country home of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. The soldiers, numbering about 40, stormed the private residence in about five trucks, forcefully breaking open all the doors in the compound and terrorising those found in the vicinity.

Clark, a former Minister of Information and one time senator of the Federal Republic, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said the incident took place at about 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 23. Narrating the incident to journalists, Clark said: “I got a telephone call from someone who identified himself as the Commanding Officer, Nigerian Army Division in Port Harcourt.

He said that a tracker of the Nigerian Army, had tracked one Mr Vote, Chairman of Okuama Community, whom the army was looking for in respect of the killing of the 17 men of the Nigerian Army, to a house in Ughelli; and that the military men had broken into the house, ransacked it, before they were informed that the house belongs to me; that he was very sorry and apologised to me on behalf of the army. “In my usual way, and as a leader who is expected to condone as much as possible, I accepted his apology whole heartedly, but told him that the house he is referring to, could be my father’s.

“It was not long after that, I was inundated with calls from my home, Kiagbodo, telling me how the army had invaded my country home by land and by air. They came in about five trucks loaded with armed soldiers. They used their legs to break open all the doors in the compound, including the security door to my sitting room which was locked because I reside in Abuja. “At the same time, flying their drone within the premises, some of them went to the buildings behind the main house, and also broke all the doors that were locked.

They marched out my staff living in those buildings, including lecturers at the university; made them sit on bare ground. They also broke into my late brother, Amb Akporode Blessing Clark’s house; a man who served this country as Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; both of us share the same premises.

They brought out his son almost naked, as the young man was taking a bath, when they stormed the house. “All their phones were seized. The people had to identify themselves, and tell them whose house it was, before they asked for my telephone number, which they said they would pass to their ‘oga’ before they all departed. Immediately, I called back the commanding officer to tell him of the actions of his men. And he said he was aware, and that was why he called to apologise,” he said.

Clark lamented the double attack, recalling a similar invasion of his Abuja home by operatives of the Nigeria Police in 2019. Appreciating the critical role security agencies play to secure the country, he added: “Those who serve in these agencies should also remember to accord due respects to senior citizens who have paid their dues.”

Meanwhile, the arrival of the heavily armed soldiers caused panic prompting residents to run for cover for fear of the unknown. A fleeing resident, who simply identified himself as Buluo, in Asaba yesterday said the soldiers said they had found that the suspect was taking asylum in a ‘big man’s’ house in Kiagbodo.

And in a related development Clark has called for a Commission of Inquiry into the killing of the officers and men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.