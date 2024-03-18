Okuama Reprisal: Huriwa Urges Tinubu to Caution Service Chiefs

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution service chiefs over the reported reprisal allegedly carried out by soldiers on members of the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. Youths of the community had allegedly killed some military men on a rescue mission to the community.

Fourteen bodies of the fallen soldiers were later recovered by soldiers of the joint task force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at Okuama community. While the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu granted the Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for the crime against the Nigerian people, the Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa, ordered a probe into the tragic killing of the four senior officers and 12 soldiers.

Following reports of the reprisal, which allegedly led to the death of some community members and the settling ablaze of some houses in the community, HURIWA in a statement condemned the reprisal. It, however, called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to explain to Nigerians the rationale behind the reprisal by soldiers on Southern communities but, according to it, the same doesn’t occur if soldiers are killed by terrorists in the North.

It also called on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa to stop armed soldiers from destroying Okuama community as a reprisal over the killing of the 12 soldiers and four officers. According to HURIWA, it is increasingly becoming the practice, especially in Southern Nigeria by the Army that whenever their men are killed, the community in which this unfortunate incident occurs, usually come under unwarranted and vicious violence, but it is not the same whenever similar killing of soldiers occur in Northern Nigeria.