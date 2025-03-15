Okuama: Pain, unanswered questions one year after invasion

Share

We lost everything, govt has moved on but we’re still suffering –Displaced indigene

One year after the Nigerian Army invaded Okuama, a once-thriving community in Delta State, the scars of that fateful day remain raw.

What began as a military operation quickly turned into an episode of destruction, displacement, and death.

Today, the residents of Okuama are left with shattered homes, broken spirits, and an overwhelming sense of abandonment. The echoes of gunfire have faded, but the trauma lingers.

The Invasion: A War Against Who?

The military operation in Okuama was justified by authorities as a response to the killing of soldiers deployed to the area.

However, the scale and intensity of the military’s retaliation raised serious questions about proportionality and accountability.

Witnesses recounted how soldiers stormed the community, burning homes, arresting men indiscriminately, and forcing women and children to flee into the forests.

Human rights organisations decried the excessive force, calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

Yet, one year later, no comprehensive report has been released, and no government official has taken responsibility for the destruction inflicted on innocent civilians.

A visit to Okuama by our correspondent reveals a ghost town. Many families remain displaced, struggling to rebuild their lives with little to no government assistance. The local economy, once driven by fishing and agriculture, has collapsed. Schools and hospitals that once served the community remain non-functional.

Survivors of the invasion speak in hushed tones, fearful of reprisal should they share their stories; “We lost everything,” says a displaced elder who now lives in a makeshift camp in a neighbouring town. “The government has moved on, but we are still suffering.”

Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the Okuama invasion is the lack of official acknowledgment from the Nigerian government. No public apologies, no reparations, no visible efforts to rebuild the community.

Instead, the event has been buried under a pile of other national crises, forgotten by those in power but painfully remembered by those who lived through it.

The silence speaks volumes about Nigeria’s approach to military excesses. It raises concerns about whether the government prioritises justice and civilian protection or if it condones the army’s unchecked actions in conflict zones.

A year later, one thing is clear: Okuama deserves justice. An independent investigation must be conducted to uncover the full extent of human rights violations during the invasion.

The victims must be compensated, and those responsible for indiscriminate attacks on civilians should be held accountable.

As Nigeria moves forward, it must reckon with the ghosts of Okuama. Until justice is served, the wounds inflicted on that community will remain a stain on the nation’s conscience.

Reps ask army to release detained residents or charge them to court

On the side of the detained Community leaders, the House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Army to release the detained innocent members of the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State or charge them to court.

The call was a sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Francis Waive (APC-Delta) at plenary last Tuesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Mr Waive recalled the unfortunate killing of 17 soldiers on 14 March 2024, whose lifeless bodies were discovered in the Okuama community.

He said the incident led to the reprisal destruction of the community and the arrest of some residents by the army.

The lawmaker further stated that since the event happened, the perpetrators of the crime had not been arrested despite claims that the alleged criminals were known to the authorities.

“Several innocent indigenes of the community, including Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogo, Mr Dennis Amlaka, Miss Owhemu Mabel and Pa James Oghoroko, who died in custody, among others, were detained and have since been in detention.

“The affected community requested that a judicial inquiry be made to look into the facts of the events, an option that was not considered.

“The Committee on Defence conducted an investigation into the matter, in which the army refused to participate.

“The Nigerian Army decided to conduct their own investigations; it is believed that by now, one year later, they should have had sufficient time to conclude investigations,” he said.

The House urged the army to release the investigation’s report and rebuild the homes destroyed by their men in the wake of the incident.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, mandated the Committee on Defence to ensure compliance and report to the house within four weeks for further legislative action.

On his part, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, also called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure justice for the Okuama people following the military onslaught of March 14, 2024, which left the community in ruins.

The attack was carried out in response to the brutal killing of men and officers of the Nigerian Army earlier that day. However, one year later, the government has yet to take decisive action to address the suffering of the affected people.

In a press statement released on the first anniversary of the tragic events, Senator Dafinone also called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to either unconditionally release all detained suspects who have been held without trial for over seven months or allow them to be tried in an open court.

He condemned the continued violation of their rights, emphasising that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. According to him, the military’s actions in detaining individuals without trial undermine Nigeria’s reputation in the global community of democratic nations.

Following interventions by Senator Dafinone and other stakeholders, the Nigerian Army, on April 16, 2024, released the King of Ewu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Clement Ikolo, who had been arrested and detained for three weeks without any charges, sparking public outcry.

However, while the Okuama community was still reeling from the effects of the military onslaught, its President-General, Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko, who was among the community leaders arrested by the Nigerian military in August 2024, tragically died in military detention. His death further heightened tensions among the people.

A few days later, Senator Dafinone intervened upon receiving reports that the 81-year-old community treasurer Dennis Okugbaye also being held in military detention was gravely ill. Thanks to his timely efforts, Okugbaye was released on bail; otherwise, the elderly man might not have survived.

Both leaders, alongside others, including Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs. Mabel Owhemu, and Mr. Dennis Malaka, were arrested by the military between August 18 and 20, 2024, and have remained in custody without any formal charges.

As the Senator representing Delta Central, Dafinone also facilitated the supply of palliative items, including food, to the displaced Okuama people while they were at the IDP camp in Ewu. He has continuously engaged with the community and its leaders regarding the release of detained citizens and the rebuilding of Okuama.

Senator Dafinone declared: “As the world marks the first anniversary of the Okuama military onslaught on March 14, I join the voices calling for justice, accountability, and urgent intervention to alleviate the suffering of the displaced Okuama people.

The events of that tragic day left an entire community in ruins, with homes destroyed and families forced into unimaginable hardship. One year later, the Nigerian government must take decisive action to ensure these innocent citizens are not abandoned and that justice is served.”

He decried the lack of basic infrastructure in Okuama, describing it as unacceptable: “These are Nigerian citizens who deserve protection, not neglect. I call on the federal and state governments, as well as humanitarian organisations, to prioritise the rebuilding of Okuama. Urgent efforts must be made to restore housing, schools, healthcare facilities, and roads, enabling the community to rebuild their lives and reclaim their dignity. The government’s duty is not only to protect but also to rehabilitate communities affected by conflicts—Okuama should be no exception.”

The Senator also condemned the continued detention of four Urhobo citizens by the Nigerian military since August 2024, emphasising that seven months without trial constitutes a gross violation of their fundamental rights. He demanded their immediate release or a fair and transparent trial.

He stressed that justice for Okuama extends beyond rebuilding homes and releasing detainees—it also requires accountability and measures to prevent future injustices. He called on the government, civil society organisations, and the international community to stand in solidarity with Okuama and take urgent action to restore the community, secure the release of detainees, and ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

“As a representative of Delta Central Senatorial District, I remain committed to championing the cause of the Okuama people. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the international community to stand in solidarity with Okuama in demanding justice, rehabilitation, and the protection of fundamental rights. It is time for the government to act—restore Okuama, release the detainees, and ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.”

