Okuama Massacre: LP governorship candidate urges de-escalation of crisis

The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State, Deacon Kennedy Pela, has strongly condemned the recent killing of military personnel and the razing down of Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. This is just as he called on the Federal Government to urgently stop the issue from escalating beyond the present state. Pela stated this while addressing journalists at the palace of the Ovie of Ughievwen Kingdom, during his fact finding visit to

certain the level of destruction the crisis had caused. He expressed regret over the tragic incident, describing it as a sorrowful loss of lives adding that "this is a disaster.

This issue should have not escalated to the point where the soldiers were killed in the first place, if the crisis had been properly managed. “I heard that this communal crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities has been on for a while; so if it has been properly managed, it would not have gotten to this extent where soldiers got kicked in the first place. “Also it couldn’t have gotten up to the point where a whole community was raised down. Unfortunately, that has happened and it is still not stopping; and from what I heard, other communities in the riverine are being pursued because they are looking for the people that killed the soldiers.

Continuing, Pela said; “I had arranged to send relief materials. I had also intended to go and see the Ovie of Ewu kingdom but I am unable to find him. Apart from the people that have been killed, those people who sustained various degrees of injuries cannot stay in the hospital because of fear of being arrested. “People that are now refugees from their homes can not go to refugee camps because they will be arrested. So they are running around in the bush and then die of hunger; that is my worry”.

Lamenting he said; “We need to get to the point in this country where even one human life is sacred. Yes, 17 soldiers died because of one person that was killed. Now a whole community are going to die. So it has to stop somewhere, where we will have human lives as sacred because one human life is hard to lose. “Therefore at this point, we stand with the state government to condemn what has happened; and to also appeal to the authorities to de- escalate the crisis so that lives can be saved and investigation can happen in an atmosphere of peace.