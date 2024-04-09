Okuama: Last respects to fallen heroes

T he shutdown started when the remains of the soldiers started arriving at about 2:26 p.m . They were conveyed by the Military Ambulance vehicles and the FCT Ambulance Emergency services, among others.

One of the reasons for the shutdown may be the movement of President Bola Tinubu and other top government functionaries as well as the top brass of the military from various formations across the country who apparently came to boost the confidence of soldiers.

The fallen heroes were said to be troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State. They were said to have been ambushed and killed by some irate youth in the community.

Inside Abuja learnt that the incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

Emotional breakdown

The excruciating pains arising from the traffic gridlock on that road axis, was not much a problem to residents who showed restraints as usual.

What troubled many and also elicited tears, was the parade of the caskets bearing the remains of the fallen 17 soldiers.

The scene caused great emotional distress for people, as family members of the killed soldiers wept uncontrollably, as they beheld the caskets being paraded and lowered into the graves.

Inside Abuja observed that even senior military officers at the funeral struggled to hold back tears that persistently tried to pierce their eye lids.

Particularly, the worst moments of emotional breakdown, was during the wreath laying period.

The sight of a lady, probably the spouse of one of the fallen soldiers, who knelt before the grave with a bouquet of flowers caused a emotional stress for many.

The hijab wearing mourner knelt down before the grave and wept out her eyes, probably because she didn’t have the opportunity of getting the last word from her loved one.

Even the presence of a female soldier who came to console and ensure her safety at the grave side, did not help the situation.

She was allowed to offload her emotional burdens, before dropping the bouquet of flowers and walking away with her head still bowed in anguish.

Fallen heroes

The remains of 17 military personnel were said to have fallen at Okuama community in Delta State on 14 March were they reported went for peace mission.

According to official information, the fallen soldiers comprised of one Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain, and 13 soldiers.

The officers are Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion, Lt. Col. A.H Ali; Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395) and c (N/16348).

The soldiers are SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); and LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290).

They also include LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795)

The mourners

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that all the Service Chiefs who were present, paid tributes and also laid wreaths in honour of the fallen soldiers.

Obviously, the Chief mourner President Bola Tinubu who doubles as the Commander -in – Chief of the Armed Forces, also honoured the fallen soldiers with his presence.

Inside Abuja gathered that the President sacrificed every other official engagement to attend the funeral, because there was the need to constantly boost the confidence of soldiers who in service.

Tinubu’s presence and speech at the funeral was considered by many as the icing on the cake.

Posthumous awards

He did not only pay tributes, but handsomely rewarded the fallen soldiers with posthumous national honours.

He further encouraged the mournful family members with assurances of Federal government’s support.

Part of the promises which elicited joy among the people was the announcement that government would locate houses to each of the dead soldiers, and also grant their children scholarship to university level.

Part of his speech reads, “it is with heavy heart that I join you today to commit to earth, the remains of our officers and men who died in the course of duty on 14 March 2024 in Okuama Community, Delta State.

“The officers and soldiers who lost their lives that day were patriots, brave and noble men who gave their lives to defend and protect our nation against internal and external threats. Their sacrifice will be remembered and honoured for generations to come and their.

“Each man now belongs to the hallowed list of servicemen and women who defended our country and protected their fellow Nigerians not minding the risk to their own lives.

“They have all been awarded posthumous national honours. The four gallant Officers have been accorded the Award of Member of the Order of Niger (MON). The thirteen courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been Awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.

“I commiserate with the families of our fallen heroes and the entire Armed Forces. I share in the pain and grief you carry today. It is my prayer that God will comfort all who are bereaved as a result of this tragedy.

“It is worth restating the debt of gratitude we owe these valiant soldiers and their families.

“As Commander-In-Chief, I do not take the contributions of members of our Armed Forces for granted. I recognise your valour and bravery. I honour your unflinching commitment to making our country safe from criminals, bandits, kidnappers and insurrectionists.

“While we continue to grieve for the courageous men we lost that day, let us also, on this solemn occasion, be reminded of the unfinished business of working for peace and harmony in our communities.

“We must begin to rebuild our communities and make them into places where love, tolerance and harmony will reign. Leaders at all levels especially community leaders and traditional rulers must work to strengthen the bonds that unite us. We must endthe cycle of violence and bloodletting.

“The Federal Government has also approved scholarships to all the children of the deceased up to the University level.

“The Military must, within the next ninety days, ensure that all the benefits of the departed are paid to their families”, he added.