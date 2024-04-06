Okuama Killings: Urhobo group wants army out of probe

The Urhobo Renaissance Forum in the Diaspora yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that military is kept out of the probe into the murder of 17 military officers in the Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State last month. Rather, they advocated for the establishment of an impartial Truth Commission to uncover the circumstances surrounding the soldiers’ tragic deaths. Members of the group in a letter signed by their solicitor, Mr. Friday Togbe, yesterday emphasised that the military, as the defendants in the case, cannot act as judges in their own case.

The statement reads, “As democrats, we demand that the military, for the respect for the laws of the land, be excused from the scene so that a thorough investigation and prosecution by the statutory authority can take place. “The position of our client aligns with the relevant laws applicable in this instance and also to avoid setting bad precedents. Our country where rule of law is a cardinal principle, is a prominent key player in the African continent and prides herself as the center piece of Africa and ought to set the pace for other African countries to follow. “Your Excellency sir, as said earlier, our clients are law abiding citizens and critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

However and if the needful is not done timeously, our client relying on the sound footings of the laws of the land, may resort to legal approach vide the court for the interpretation of the law as to the instance case at hand, in that our client will not do anything whatsoever to offend the law and dispensation of justice. “It is the strong belief of our client that setting up a Truth Commission and allowing the police to do the needful as required by law will surely enable the clamp down of the perpetrators of the gruesome murder thereby consolidating our country’s practice of constitutional democracy where rule of law prevails and reign supreme at all times.

“Our clients further instructed us to as a matter of urgency and national concern as critical stakeholders empathise with you as the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Nigerian Army as an institution, the families of the late army officers and other innocent citizens who died as a result of the ugly incident.