Okuama Killings: Soldiers Torturing Us, Orere Residents Allege

The Orere community in Ewu in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have claimed that soldiers have invaded their community and tortured residents as they searched weapons following the killing of 17 of their colleagues in the Okuama community. It was learnt that five gunboats entered the community through the waterways, and four military vehicles on Thursday.

A boat transporter Adjoka Morrison said: “On March 21, I was by the riverside preparing for my daily business when I saw soldiers in five gunboats and four Hilux loaded. “They bundled me into one of the gunboats and took me to the other river bank.

“They shot indiscriminately, with one of them punching my right eye.” Narrating his ordeal, Orere community chairman Michael Edameneri said: “We woke up to hear the sound of gunshots at the waterside of our community and I saw both old and the young running and scampering to safety.

“When I came out, I saw soldiers entering the community from different directions and I introduced myself to them and they took me to the town hall. “Before we got there, they had assembled almost everyone for interrogation.”