Okuama killings: Fireworks over Delta monarch’s arrest, Army’s wanted list

Crossfire of arguments have started to trail declaration of eight persons wanted by the Defence Headquarters over the murder of 17 officers and soldiers at Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The traditional ruler of Ewu-Uhrobo kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, HRM Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, the Urhukpe I, who was on the list, has swiftly surrendered himself to the police command in Delta. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, said the monarch has been handed over to the military authorities, but could not confirm whether he was flown to Abuja. The killings resulted into the burning down of suspected hideouts of the perpetrators and subsequent invasion of Kiagbodo – the hometown of the First Republican Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, and the ransacking of his house in search of an alleged stockpiled arms and shielding of some suspected killers. Prior to this, the wanted monarch told those that care to listen that he was not in any way involved in the killings. He said: “To my greatest surprise, I saw my name on the list of persons declared wanted in connection with this heinous crime. “It is a shock to me because I do not believe in anything that has to do with truncating the lives of human beings. “I got my staff of office on November 16, 2023. Prior to getting it, it was turbulent. “I am not in any way, shape or form connected to this. “Let it be stated clearly that even as a monarch, I have not been able to access the kingdom to date.”

This is happening barely five days after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori met with the rulers in the state and warned them against providing asylum for suspected criminals, including the killings of the soldiers. It came after few days that the Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state met in Asaba, condemned the killings and vowed not to shield anybody fingered in the dastard act. In Asaba yesterday, there were arguments and counter-arguments against the constitutional powers of the military to invade and burn down a community, and thereafter declare their suspects wanted. An indigene of Urhorbo ethic nationality, who identified himself simply as Nwafresh said: “If our Army are allowed to be this active with the death of their colleagues since the inception of Boko Haram sect, we won’t be having bandits and other terrorist organisations disturbing the peace of the nation. “We can now see that if our military wants to work, they will do it effortlessly. We know it is intolerable to kill a soldier.

But in this case, something is wrong somewhere”. Another, Tanmola by name, wondered the essence of burning down a whole village and killing of innocent residents by military troops when the suspected killers were known to be on the run. “They went in search of those declared wanted but ended up killing hundreds of people during the search”. Truth Talker said: “In as much as what happened in Okinawa is not worth praising and deserves condemnation, I ask the Nigerian Army why have they been ignoring BH? “The Federal Government even granted them amnesty and you are here posting wanted. Nigeria is not ready to move forward.