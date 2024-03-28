Okuama Killings: FG Gives Slain Soldiers National Honours, Children Scholarships

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, conferred national honours on the 17 soldiers who were killed in Delta State on March 14. This was as he announced the provision of housing facilities for the surviving family members and scholarships for all their children to university level.

He also directed the payment of death benefits to the family members within 90 days. He announced these during the burial ceremony of the slain servicemen at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. Tinubu posthumously conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on the Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion Lt. Col. A.H Ali; Maj. S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj. D.E Obi (N/14395) and Capt. U Zakari (N/16348).

He also conferred the honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on SSgt Yahaya Saidu (3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/ TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290); LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/ T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795). The President also vowed to punish those behind the dastardly act.

“Those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice,” Tinubu declared. He charged stakeholders in Okuama, especially elders, to support the military’s quest to identify, isolate, arrest and bring to justice perpetrators of the heinous act. This was as he saluted the sacrifice officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, as well as its internal security (IS) efforts. “The elders and chiefs of Okuama also have a duty to help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed the barbaric crime against our men.

“I wish to also commend our Armed Forces for their restraint in choosing not to carry out any reprisal attacks in Okuama or its neighbouring communities. “We must all ensure that the innocent people of Okuama are not made to bear the punishment of the guilty and wicked among them. “To the entire armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have a message for you: Do not let the death of your compatriots discourage you. There is no higher honour than the vocation you have chosen to pursue. We cherish you. “It is now our duty to protect the families of our departed heroes.

“The Federal Government will provide a house in any part of our country to each of the families of the four officers and 13 soldiers. “The Federal Government has also approved scholarships to all the children of the deceased up to the university level. The military must, within the next 90 days, ensure that all the benefits of the departed are paid to their families,” he said.