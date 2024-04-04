Okuama Killings: Ewu Monarch Safe, Secure With Us – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has assured that the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe, is safe and secure in their care. The Chief of Defence Staff made this known yesterday while appearing as a guest on Arise Television. Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had, on March 28, declared wanted eight persons, including the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, over their alleged roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel at Okuama in Delta State. Following the declaration, the traditional ruler surrendered himself to the police and maintained that he had no hands in the killings of the military personnel.

However, while speaking with journalists yesterday, Musa said there was no cause for alarm regarding the safety of the traditional ruler in their care. According to him, the traditional ruler is in safe and secure hands, adding that the military just needed some clarification from him. He added that although the traditional ruler might not have directly taken part in the killings of the slain military personnel, he can’t deny having the knowledge or understanding of what was going on.

The Defence boss, however, urged Nigerians to know that the military is only after the interests of Nigeria and will not do anything against innocent Nigerians, stressing that they are only after the bad eggs. When asked about the state of affairs of the traditional ruler, he said: “I think there is nothing really to fear about. I mean, he brought himself up. “The Commissioner of Police handed him over to the joint task force. “The joint task force has a police component, and because they are the ones serving the mandate to operate, that is why he handed him over.”