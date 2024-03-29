Okuama Killings: Don’t Transfer Aggression On N’delta States, Group Tells Army

The Niger Delta Youth Council has urged the Nigerian Army to tender unreserved apology to the Republican Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark and residents of Kiagbodo in Delta State that were traumatised by the troops that invaded the community in search of suspected killers of 17 officers and soldiers. The group expressed disgust over what it described as “a senseless invasion and raid” of the Kiagbodo country home of the elder statesman.

They demanded compensation for the trauma caused to the former Minister, family, the lecturers of university and kinsmen. The Council warned against the antics of transferring the aggression of the killings on the Niger Delta region.

Its President, Bene Youkore Mamamu, in Warri, yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently direct the Chief of Amy Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, to tender public apology for the disrespectful infamy of the soldiers. He said: “We demand a public apology to Chief Papa Edwin Clark for the trauma and life-threatening tension that he must have faced.”