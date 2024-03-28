Okuama Killings: DHQ Declares 8 People Wanted

Barely 24 hours after the mass burial of the 17 slain soldiers, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has declared eight people “wanted” in relation to the recent killing of officers and soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta.

This was contained in a terse statement posted on its verified X page on Thursday morning, March 28.

The names and images of the seven males and one woman were released by the Defence Department are:

1. Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (aka Amagbem)

2. Professor Ekpekpo Arthur

3. Andaowei Dennis Bakriri

4. Igoli Ebi

5. Akata Malawa David

6. Sinclair Oliki

7. Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe

8. Reuben Baru.

Recall that on March 14, 2024, in Okuoma, Delta state, 17 Nigerian army troops were allegedly ambushed and killed. Since then, the army has promised to prosecute all parties involved.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces pledged to bring justice to the slain soldiers during his speech at the funeral service on Wednesday, March 27.

He said, “I want to make it clear, once more, that those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice.”