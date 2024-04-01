Okuama Killings: CDHR Queries Army’s Wanted List

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has asked the military to explain to Nigerians how it arrived at the eight people declared wanted over the March 14 killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta State. President Kehinde Taiga said it was wrong and against the Nigerian Constitution for the army to declare citizens wanted.

He quoted Section 214 of the Constitution, which gives power to the police to investigate and declare an individual, who is deemed to have committed a crime, wanted and not the army. The group urged President Bola Tinubu and the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene in the matter to avoid a crisis of higher magnitude. It said: “By the virtue of the Nigerian Constitution.