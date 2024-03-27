Okuama Killings: Army Buries Slain Soldiers Today

The Nigerian Army said the 17 soldiers killed on March 14 in the Okuama community of Delta State will be buried in Abuja today. The troops, including four officers, were reportedly slain by some youths while responding to a distress call during fighting relating to a lingering land dispute between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

According to the Army on its ‘X’ handle yesterday, the fallen soldiers will be buried at the National Military Cemetery at 3 pm. The killing of the soldiers has continued to elicit angry reactions across the country, with the military launching a manhunt for those responsible for the killings.

New Telegraph reports that clearance operations, including cordon-and search, have continued in locations within the Niger Delta general area to, among other things, recover the stolen weapons of the killed-inaction (KIA) soldiers.

President Bola Tinubu has since ordered the military to bring the killers to justice. Meanwhile, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, has said they had conducted operations in Akugbene, Ukuama and Okoloba. Others are Ukuama Amusamo, Akwagbe, Arhavwarien, Pirigbene and Igbomatoro.