Okuama Killing: Three Of 10 Widows 4, 5, 8 Months Pregnant – COAS

Tears flowed freely yesterday at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, as family members, officers and men of the Army, high ranking government officials, and sympathisers gathered to pay their last respect to the 17 military personnel who were killed while on a peace mission to Okuama Community in Delta State on Thursday, March 14.

While the mood at the burial ground was sombre and the atmosphere gloomy, the solemn ceremony, nonetheless, foreshadowed the supreme sacrifice that gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) make for the overall peace and order of society. This much was conveyed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, who, in an emotion laden voice disclosed that the Okuama killing left in its trail 10 widows, three of whom are pregnant.

His words: “Your Excellency, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, the Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state; 10 windows (three of whom are 4, 5, and 8 months’ pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents. “While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold.

“We shall do all within our power to provide succour to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones. “I wish to thank His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), the leadership and members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council, governors – particularly of Delta and Bayelsa states – as well as all well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians for their support and encouragement to the families and loved ones of our murdered personnel on the one side, and the Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria on the other.

“Your condolence messages have been most comforting and reassuring to the Nigerian Army. I assure the President and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will not be deterred by setbacks such as witnessed in the Okuama community. “As tasked by the President and Commander-In Chief of our Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army, with the assistance of its sister services and other security agencies, is committed to bringing the perpetrators of the Okuama murder to book and recover all service and personal belongings taken from the murdered troops.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, vowed the readiness of the AFN to hunt down perpetrators of violence, wherever they may be hibernating. “We are gathered here today, not only as grieving family members, friends, and colleagues, but also as a nation united in sorrow. “These fallen heroes exemplified the very best of service to nation and the love for country. Their selflessness and unwavering dedication to duty will forever be etched in our hearts and memories.

“To the beloved families who have lost their loved ones, we extend our deepest condolences. Please, know that you are not alone in your grief as the entire nation and the armed forces mourn with you and stands ready to support you in every way possible. We hope that you find solace in the knowledge that your loved ones made an indelible mark on our nation’s history” The event witnessed the burial party, lowering of caskets, laying of wreaths as well as firing of volleys. The bodies of the fallen heroes, which were brought in in military ambulance vehicles at about 2:33pm were brought in caskets draped with national colours.